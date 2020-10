Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ralph's life story with friends and family

Share Ralph's life story with friends and family

Ralph Edward Ecxford

Gadsden - Mr. Ralph Edward Ecxford, 55, of Gadsden passed away Tuesday October 20, 2020, Funeral Services will be 11 a.m Friday, October 30, 2020 at Abundant Life Church Bishop Terry Jones Officiating Public visitation: Friday, 9am-11am with burial Alabama National. He leaves to cherish: A loving wife, Vicki Giles Ecxford. Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home 256-549-0004.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store