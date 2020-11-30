Ralph Gerald Riley

Ralph Gerald Riley, age 82, went home to Heaven on November 28, 2020.

Gerald was one of God's special angels and he was deeply loved. He was fascinated by the space program, loved classical music, and took great pride in helping deliver meals to shut-ins with the Glencoe Senior Activities Center. His great love was Alabama Football. The very last words we heard him say was "Roll Tide."

He was preceded in death by her parents R.J. and Myrtle Entrekin Riley, grandparents: Walter and Ida Cornutt Entrekin and George and Ida Riley, brothers: Harold and Elmer Riley, and sister Iris Wagnon.

He is survived by siblings: Herb, Lavon, and Jack Riley, and Kathy Hampton, twenty five nieces and nephews and their children, and many cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. and Crestwood Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Rowan and Charles Smith officiating. Visitation will be at 12:30 at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store