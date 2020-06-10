Ralph Laverne Norris
1926 - 2020
Ralph Laverne Norris, 93, of Southside, passed away June 6, 2020. Funeral Service will be at noon Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Bro. Whitt Hibbs officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon prior to the service. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Ralph was born December 5, 1926, in Blount County, the youngest of eight children. He entered the Army at age 18. He was a World War II Veteran and served in Korea and Okinawa, where he received several ribbons. He talked about sleeping on the frozen ground in Korea. Ralph said they saw Japanese soldiers in a chicken house and ran them off so they could sleep in a warmer place.
Ralph loved to fish; he was a "Crappie King." He worked at Republic Steel for 44 years as a heavy machine operator. He was a longtime member and a deacon of Ivalee Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, whom he helped take care of for the last four years of her life, Velma Rich Norris; parents, Robert and Annie (Compton) Norris; grandson, Jody Norris; mother- and father-in-law, Bessie and Wiley Rich; five brothers; and two sisters.
He is survived by his children, Ron (Linda) Norris, Karen (Ronnie) Pike, Bobby (Jo) Norris; grandchildren, Renee' (Mo) Hull, Ronnie (Cathy) Norris, Tim Cox, Chris (Cheryl) Cox, Kim (Craig) Morgan, Brandy (Scottie) Norris, Steven (Donna) Pike, Sharon (Don) Owen, Suzanne Pike; 27 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters-in-law, Myrtle Wolfe, Sue Rich and Julie McCormick.
Pallbearers will be Tim Cox, Chris Cox, Ronnie Norris, Mo Hull, Tristan Kelley, Shane McCormick, Wesley Norris.
Honorary pallbearers will be Craig Morgan, Scottie Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ivalee Baptist Church Youth Department.
The family wishes to extend their heart-filled thanks to the following individuals: Comfort Care Hospice and to the staff of Magnolia Gardens, where dad lived the last year. Thank you to the neighbors of North Gadsden where Dad lived, for watching out after him after mom died. Special thanks to Sue King.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
JUN
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
