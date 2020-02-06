|
Ralph Milton Reid, 90, Attalla, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Mary Hosmer Pate Reid; stepsons, Chris Pate and Tim Pate; daughters, Sherry Leanne Reid Bains and Karon Reid Young; three grandchildren, Savannah, Leland and Faith Young.
Born and raised in Dallas, Alabama, Ralph was the son of Will D. Reid and Pearl Howard. He was predeceased by parents; his wife of 61 years, Peggy Marie Jones, who passed away in 2009; and his sisters, Helen Guttridge and Evelyn Catha.
Ralph Reid attended Locust Fork High School and went on to serve Blount County in the Alabama State Legislature from 1971 to 1974. He retired from the University of Alabama system, where he supported the school's lobbying efforts.
Ralph served and pastored many churches in northern Alabama over the years, including North Highland Baptist Church, Chandler Mountain Baptist Church and Bob Locke Baptist Church. He also performed ministry work in Montana and recently attended Siberton Baptist and Safe Harbor Church of God with his wife, Mary.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Amedisys Hospice of Gadsden, Attalla Fire Department No. 2, and Rob Holloway and Britt Watkins with Home Instead who all provided extensive care and compassion to both Mary and Ralph. The family is so grateful to them for their love and concern.
Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Home with a service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial at Rainbow Memorial Gardens will follow the funeral. Dr. Malcolm Portera, longtime friend, and Marvin Hosmer, brother-in-law, will lead the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 6, 2020