|
|
Funeral services will be Sunday, May 26, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Collier-Butler chapel, for Ralph U. Slate, Jr., 90, of Rainbow City, who passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. The Rev. Matt Weathington and the Rev. Lauil Thompson will officiate. Interment will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Ralph served our country in the Korean War in the Navy aboard the USS Shields. After leaving the military, he worked for 35 years at Republic Steel in Gadsden, Alabama as a crane operator. While he was a dependable and committed employee at his regular job, he seemed to get the greatest joy from serving the City of Rainbow City as a city councilman. He had several stints on the council and really felt it was an honor to be of service to his neighbors and friends. He was known for his integrity and willingness to stand alone in support or opposition to issues that he felt would cause him to compromise his beliefs that were informed largely by his Christian faith.
Ralph also was an active member of White Springs Baptist Church, MeadowBrook Church and most recently Southside Baptist Church. He was a father that was fully present to his sons, setting an example for them to follow; and a committed husband to his wife, Anne for over 60 years. He will be missed more than he would ever realize or expect. We are grateful for the life he chose to lead and we look forward to seeing him again one day.
He is preceded in death by his son, William David Slate; father, Ralph Slate Sr.; mother, Lou Bernice Slate and brother, Thomas Harry Slate.
Survivors include his wife, Anne Slate; son, Greg (Grace) Slate; grandchildren, Evan Slate, Katie Slate and brother, John Larry Slate.
Pallbearers will be friends of the family.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.collier-butler.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 25, 2019