Home

POWERED BY

Services
PERRY FUNERAL HOME, INC
1611 East Bypass
Centre, AL 35960
(256) 927-3222
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
PERRY FUNERAL HOME, INC
1611 East Bypass
Centre, AL 35960
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
PERRY FUNERAL HOME, INC
1611 East Bypass
Centre, AL 35960
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph William Bishop Jr.


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ralph William Bishop Jr. Obituary
Mr. Ralph William Bishop Jr., age 86, of Centre, passed away quietly and peacefully on Thursday, May 30.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Perry Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Wendell Dutton officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers include Buddy Barkley, John Ellis, Carl Gossett, Daniel Johnson, Michael Walker and Whitt Whitten.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mary Elizabeth (Hincy) Bishop; sons, Richard (Susan) Bishop of Vestavia Hills, David (Michelle) Bishop of Gadsden, and Paul (Jennifer) Bishop of Gadsden; grandchildren, Bret, Jordan, Cooper, Hope, Brandon and Samuel Bishop; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Bishop was a lifelong resident of Cherokee County, the son of the late Ralph William Bishop Sr. and Olivia Gash Bishop. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Bishop Callaway.
Ralph was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, where he served as deacon for 47 years; a veteran of the Korean War; member and past President of Centre Lions Club; and retired from Inland Container with 31 years of service. Ralph was an avid football fan and cheered for the Crimson Tide. He was voted as captain of the football team his junior and senior year and helped lead the Warriors to a 20-game winning streak. He was selected in 2004 to the "All-Time Cherokee County High School Football Team."
Memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery Fund; The ; or the family will accept flowers.
Perry Funeral Home Directing.
www.perryfuneral.net
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now