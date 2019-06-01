|
Mr. Ralph William Bishop Jr., age 86, of Centre, passed away quietly and peacefully on Thursday, May 30.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Perry Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Wendell Dutton officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers include Buddy Barkley, John Ellis, Carl Gossett, Daniel Johnson, Michael Walker and Whitt Whitten.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mary Elizabeth (Hincy) Bishop; sons, Richard (Susan) Bishop of Vestavia Hills, David (Michelle) Bishop of Gadsden, and Paul (Jennifer) Bishop of Gadsden; grandchildren, Bret, Jordan, Cooper, Hope, Brandon and Samuel Bishop; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Bishop was a lifelong resident of Cherokee County, the son of the late Ralph William Bishop Sr. and Olivia Gash Bishop. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Bishop Callaway.
Ralph was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, where he served as deacon for 47 years; a veteran of the Korean War; member and past President of Centre Lions Club; and retired from Inland Container with 31 years of service. Ralph was an avid football fan and cheered for the Crimson Tide. He was voted as captain of the football team his junior and senior year and helped lead the Warriors to a 20-game winning streak. He was selected in 2004 to the "All-Time Cherokee County High School Football Team."
Memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery Fund; The ; or the family will accept flowers.
Perry Funeral Home Directing.
