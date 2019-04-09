Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church
Randy Dale Jenkins

Randy Dale Jenkins Obituary
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church for Randy Dale Jenkins, 53, who died Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Randy worked for Supreme Beverage and Health Care Solutions.
He is survived by sons, Brandon (Christy), Brayden, Colton and Casen Jenkins; mother, Mary Ivey; sisters, Sherry (Jack) Bryant, Lynn Gladden; brothers, James Jenkins, Greg (Elizabeth) Phillips; 2 grandchildren; nephew, Jamie Jenkins; and several nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to cancer research.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice nurses Ashley, Felicia and Carmen; caretakers Buffy and Charles Hudson; and Health Care Solutions.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 9, 2019
