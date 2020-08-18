On Friday, August 14, 2020, Heaven's gates opened and welcomed Randy Harrison "Round Man" Collins, 54, of Gadsden. Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel with Pastor Jimmy Cline and Rev. L. Dale Butler officiating. Randy will be laid to rest next to his infant son, Randy Ray Collins, at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.

Randy was born on October 17, 1965, in DeKalb County, Georgia, to Ollie Mae Allen Collins Brewer and Harrison "Bud" Junior Collins, who both preceded him in death. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, A.E. "Ed" Brewer; and grandparents, Bennie and Lillian Allen and Harrison D. "Shorty" and Lottie Collins.

Randy enjoyed fishing, regularly attending the Talladega 500, and his passion was riding his motorcycle.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Karen Pierce Collins; children: Brandon Collins and wife, Stacy; Randa Thompson and husband, Robert; and Katlyn Chambers and husband, Kevin; grandchildren, Katie Lynn Lawler, Sarah Collins, Hailey Collins, Krowley Chambers and Dexter Chambers; brothers, Keith A. Collins and Edward "Eddie" Brewer; chosen brothers, Bryan Dillard and Mike Brickley; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Drew Pitts, Neil Smith, Austin Brewer, Terrell Dudley, Tim Greer and Daniel Evans.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Eddie Brewer, Bryan Dillard and Jeremy Bowen for all you did to assist Randy; Riverview Regional nurses and staff in the ICU Department and on 5th Floor; as well as Dr. Jason Junkins and the staff of Amedisys Hospice.

Randy would want everyone attending to dress casual.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store