Randy Keith "Poochie" Bobo, 66, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, August 14, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the funeral service will be at 2 p.m. in Collier-Butler Chapel. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery (Coates Bend). Collier-Butler will direct services.
Randy is survived by his wife, Sonya Lasseter Bobo; father-in-law, Jerry Lasseter; brother, Dwight (Karen) Bobo; sisters-in-law, Stephanie (Wes) Warne and Sallie Lasseter; brother-in-law, Fred (Michelle) Lasseter; nieces, Chista (Chad) McDaniel and Elizabeth Turk; nephews, Jeremy (Hunter) Lasseter, Jordan Lasseter and C.J. Warne; and chosen daughter, Peyton Bailey.
He was preceded in death by parents, Harvey Amos and Lillian Sara Bobo.
Randy was a loving husband to Sonya and a good friend to many, most of whom called him "Bobo." He was raised in the Forney Community in Cherokee County and was a graduate of Spring Garden High School, Class of 1973. He was a member of Asbury Baptist Church. Randy retired from Kirkpatrick Concrete after many years of service. He loved Alabama football and Atlanta Braves baseball, but his main passion was fishing. He was the owner of Bobo's Jig Shack. He was known throughout the South for the jigs he made and was a great supporter of the local high school fishing teams. The friends he made through the fishing community are too numerous to name and will always be held in fond memory by his wife, Sonya.
Serving as pallbearers are Jonathan Williams, Matthew Livingston, Devin Mobbs, Connor Brown, Jeremy Lasseter, Jordan Lasseter, C.J. Warne and Bryant Speer.
Honorary pallbearers are Employees of Kirkpatrick Concrete, Cameron Lasseter, Brooklyn Lasseter, Carsten Lasseter, Emmett Bailey, Allie Mobbs and Gabriel McDaniel.
Special thanks to Bobby and Myra Whorton, Billy Morrison, Chris and Kristie Livingston, Justin and Tiffany Marbut, and the Glencoe Fire Medics.
In accordance with Alabama regulation and in respect for the family, all visitors are asked to wear a face covering and exercise social distancing.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com
for the Bobo family.