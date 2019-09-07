|
|
Randy McIntyre, 72, of Attalla, died on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. McIntyre served as a Centre City police officer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Avery and Bessie McIntyre; and brother, Johnny Ray McIntyre.
He is survived by his children, Tammy Locklear, Richie McIntyre and Kristin McIntyre; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brothers, Jerry McIntyre and Steve McIntyre.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 7, 2019