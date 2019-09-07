Home

POWERED BY

Services
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy McIntyre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy McIntyre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy McIntyre Obituary
Randy McIntyre, 72, of Attalla, died on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. McIntyre served as a Centre City police officer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Avery and Bessie McIntyre; and brother, Johnny Ray McIntyre.
He is survived by his children, Tammy Locklear, Richie McIntyre and Kristin McIntyre; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brothers, Jerry McIntyre and Steve McIntyre.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now