Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
Ray Kenneth Wood Obituary
Ray Kenneth Wood 91, of Attalla, passed away Feb. 8, 2020.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 11, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Bailey and Bro. Bobby Bryant officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Artie Wood; son, Billy Ray Wood; daughter, Cynthia Dianne Sewell; three brothers, Jack, Larry, and David Wood.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Mary Thrasher Wood; daughter, Janice Osborne; brother, Jerry (Lynda) Wood; sisters, JoAnn (Jerry) Perry, Joy Sharp, Martha (Bobby) Bryant; grandchildren, Chad Cox, Staci Bray, Amanda Osborne, and Brandi Wood; great-grandchildren, Shelby Hodge, Gavin Bray, Silas Osborne, Maggie Bray, Aspen Haynie, Isaak Zuniga, and McKayla McCulley.
Ray was a 1948 graduate of Etowah High School. He was a veteran serving in the United States Air Force, Reserves, and National Guard. He was a "mechanical genius" who could fix anything. Ray worked a number of years for Bowman Transportation Co. in Gadsden and Atlanta and MacLack Transportation Co. He worked well into his 80s, working for Ferguson's Florist and was associated with Johnson's Giant Foods until his health began to fail. The Johnsons are longtime friends and considered family. Ray was a Christian, devoted to his family and will be greatly missed.
Special thanks to Amedysis Hospice, Chris Jones and Lyn Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Lyn Johnson, Mac Johnson, Anthony Bray, Bart Haynie, Jud Hodge, and Chris Jones.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 10, 2020
