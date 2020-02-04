|
Ray Parton, 86, of Gadsden, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Ray was born in 1933 in Dandridge, Tennessee, and was a Korean War era Veteran of the Navy. Ray was known for his love of antiques and enjoyed his many friends and customers at Alabama Antiques in Attalla for many years.
He was preceded in death by wife, Reva Parton; son, David Parton; and grandson, Daniel Parton of Knoxville, Tennessee.
He is survived by daughter, Kimberly Parton of Powell, Tennessee; and special friend, Charlotte.
Ray had many special friends who he loved dearly and who played a major role in his life these last years. A special thanks to each one. You are loved and your assistance and lovingkindness will always be remembered. Ray's friendship has blessed many who knew him, and he will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Fairview Baptist Church, 5295 Fairview Road, Gadsden, AL 35904.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 4, 2020