Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Parton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Parton


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray Parton Obituary
Ray Parton, 86, of Gadsden, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Ray was born in 1933 in Dandridge, Tennessee, and was a Korean War era Veteran of the Navy. Ray was known for his love of antiques and enjoyed his many friends and customers at Alabama Antiques in Attalla for many years.
He was preceded in death by wife, Reva Parton; son, David Parton; and grandson, Daniel Parton of Knoxville, Tennessee.
He is survived by daughter, Kimberly Parton of Powell, Tennessee; and special friend, Charlotte.
Ray had many special friends who he loved dearly and who played a major role in his life these last years. A special thanks to each one. You are loved and your assistance and lovingkindness will always be remembered. Ray's friendship has blessed many who knew him, and he will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Fairview Baptist Church, 5295 Fairview Road, Gadsden, AL 35904.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -