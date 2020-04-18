Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont
6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy.
Piedmont, AL 36272
256-447-7113
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Sims Jr.


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray Sims Jr. Obituary
Ray Sims Jr., 72, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Richardson Sims; three sons, Shane Sims, Hans Sims (Ashley), all of Piedmont, and Karsten Sims of Hokes Bluff; grandchildren, Kendall Barron (Chase), Jake Sims, Crimson Sims, Mia Sims, Drake Cebrian, Avery Eubank (Austin), Lottie Sims and Hunter Sims; five great-grandchildren; mother, Zeldria Sims; two sisters, Pamela Love (Bruce) of Piedmont and Rhonda Murphy (Clay) of Hokes Bluff; sisters-in-law, Rita Boose (Craig) of Piedmont and Nancy Hebert (Dave) of Gadsden; brothers-in-law, Jackie Knighten (Lisa) of Piedmont and Jerry Collins of Piedmont; nieces and nephews, Ashley Love, Mandy Barber (Jeff), Kennedy Lynn (Trent), Bo Schnebel (Felicia), Colton Harris, Amanda Otwell (Bobby Lee), Joey Grimes (Miranda), Dustin Knighten (Meaghan), Lindsey Shirley (Bo), Becky Collins (Mark), and Tammy Whitmore (Norman); several great-nieces and great-nephews; and caregiver, Jeannine Lareau.
Pallbearers will be Colton Harris, Randy Schnebel, Bruce Love, Jackie Knighten, Jake Sims, Hunter Sims, Drake Cebrian and Chris Cox.
Mr. Sims was a longtime resident of Etowah County and retired from Redstone Arsenal. He was an avid University of Alabama fan and enjoyed NASCAR and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Ray Sims Sr.; and niece, Sharon Byers.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and nurses Angie and Randi.
Graveside service for Mr. Sims will be private. Thompson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -