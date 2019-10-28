|
Ray William McCarver, age 88, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed peacefully at 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 25, 2019, surrounded by family.
Visitation for Ray will be held today from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at East Gadsden Baptist Church. A funeral service will be at noon Tuesday at East Gadsden Baptist Church, and burial will be at Hughes Moragne Cemetery. John Dickinson and Randy Postell will officiate.
Collier Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Ray was employed at Goodyear for 39 years. He was a member of EGBC. He loved people, and always wanted to have people over to eat and enjoy fellowship. Everyone he came across was worthy of his attention, and he made a point of having conversations with friends, acquaintances, and strangers - no matter what. He was quick with compliments, and made every woman he came across feel beautiful. His time was spent making others feel important, and his attention always left you knowing you were cherished. In his home, he always made sure that you'd have a cup of coffee, or he'd be quick to remind his wife Mildred to go fetch you some! Ray wanted to make sure everyone had enough; enough coffee, food, laughter and joy.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents, Finis and Mary McCarver; son, Phillip McCarver; brothers, James, Howard, and Bobby; and sisters, Virginia, Lois, Annie Belle, Dorothy and Betty.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Mrs. Mildred McCarver; sons: Bill (Penny) McCarver, Brad McCarver; grandchildren: Anna (Matt) Fitzsimmons, Christina (Ockert) Botha, Emily McCarver; great-grandchild: Finley Fitzsimmons; sisters-in-law: Betty McCarver, Nell McCarver; and numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly; and chosen son, Charlie Martin.
Pallbearers will be nephews. Honorary Pallbearers are Glen Upton, Landy Manderson, and Mike Able.
Special Thanks: Dr. Sudham, Dr. George Robinson, Dr. Brian Suoddy, Dr. Micheal Bailey, Dr. Richard Diethelm, Sathan Ayer, Dr. Warren Higgins, Dr. Raval Dhaval, and all hospitalist doctors that cared for him.
Thank you to all caregivers at Gadsden Regional Medical Center; the ER staff, nurses, techs, and the cleaning staff. The family appreciates ALL staff at GRMC.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 28, 2019