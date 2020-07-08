Raymond Arthur Culli was born on July 16, 1954, in Gadsden, Alabama, and passed on June 29, 2020, at the age of 65.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip Culli and Dorothy Culli; and his sister, Lura Norton.

He is survived by his sister, Annita (Jimmy) Kennedy; his children, Michael Culli, Brandon Culli and Kimberly (Jonathan) French; his grandchildren, Allison (Jorge) Allegía, Andrea (Gabe) Voytek, Kaitlyn Culli, Rayana (Coby) Lee, Wyatt, Grace, and Cole French; along with his six great-grandchildren.

Memorial service is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Collier-Butler, with visitation from noon until 2 p.m.

