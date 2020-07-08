1/
Raymond Arthur Culli
1954 - 2020
Raymond Arthur Culli was born on July 16, 1954, in Gadsden, Alabama, and passed on June 29, 2020, at the age of 65.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip Culli and Dorothy Culli; and his sister, Lura Norton.
He is survived by his sister, Annita (Jimmy) Kennedy; his children, Michael Culli, Brandon Culli and Kimberly (Jonathan) French; his grandchildren, Allison (Jorge) Allegía, Andrea (Gabe) Voytek, Kaitlyn Culli, Rayana (Coby) Lee, Wyatt, Grace, and Cole French; along with his six great-grandchildren.
Memorial service is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Collier-Butler, with visitation from noon until 2 p.m.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
JUL
8
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
