Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Raymond Eddie "Big Ed" Senter

Raymond Eddie "Big Ed" Senter Obituary
Memorial visitation for Raymond Eddie Senter "Big Ed," 57, of Glencoe, will be from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Services provided by Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Ed was a graduate of Glencoe High School class of 1981. He was self employed in the landscaping industry for the better part of 10 years and later served as the city manager of the City of Glencoe. At a younger age, he was very active in the community's youth sports, such as baseball and football.
Ed was preceded in death by his father, Hoyt Senter.
He is survived by his mother, Nina Senter; brothers, Scotty (Dee) Senter and Joe Dickinson; chosen brother, Jeff Ashley; stepson, Josh (Paige) Wetzel; and two grandchildren.
Special thanks to Savannah at Gadsden Regional Medical Center SICU, as well as the rest of the nursing staff.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 25, 2020
