Raymond "Ray" Harrell
Gadsden - With heartfelt sympathy we announce the earthly transition of Mr. Raymond "Ray" Harrell, 73 of Gadsden, who passed 1:30p.m. Sunday, November 14, 2020 at Riverview Regional Medical Center. Celebration of Life was 1:00p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service. Rev. Dr. John M. Woods officiated.
Mr. Raymond Harrell was born in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama to the union of Elder "Buster" and James Spencer Harrell. He was the fifth child of six, in which four preceded him in death: Harry Harrold, Milton Harrold, Gwendolyn Harrell Nelson and Richard Harrell.
Raymond attended Central Elementary School and later attended Carver High School. He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized by the late Rev. E. W. Jarrett at Galilee Baptist Church. He served with the Usher Ministry and he loved Sunday School and riding the church bus. In January of 1988, He and his family moved their membership to First Missionary Baptist Church where the Rev. Dr. John M. Woods, Sr., is pastor.
April of 1999, Ray began living in an assisted living facility and attended the Smeltzer Center. He enjoyed being in an environment where he could excel and enjoy every facet life could offer him. He was able to meet a lot of people and leave a lasting impression that will forever be embedded in their hearts.
Raymond transitioned from this earthly life 1:30p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Riverview Regional Medical Center. He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Clarice H. Robinson, Gadsden, AL; two brothers-in-law, Paul J. Robinson, Gadsden, AL, Major Nelson, Jr., Gainesville, GA; two- sisters-in-law, Josephine G. Harrold, Gadsden, AL, Linda D. Harrell, Des Moines, IA; seven nephews; eight nieces; numerous great-nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and the Hadwen Home and staff.
The family would like to extend our sincere gratitude for the many comforting expressions of sympathy shown in prayers, thoughts and deeds. May God bless you always and forever.
