|
|
Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Crestwood Funeral Home for Raymond Kenneth Cooley, 89, of Gadsden, who passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Anthony Copeland will officiate.
Kenneth was a longtime survivor of Polio; he had a very long list of friends and family that had been instrumental in his life. He loved gardening and his home of 61 years. His love of Gadsden Drug Company, and Rascal his cat of 22 years, made all the hard times worth it all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, D.H. Cooley(Doc) and Frances Campbell Cooley.
Kenneth is survived by his cousins, Sue Peeples, Jane Cooley, Carol Cooley, and many second cousins.
Special thanks to Patsy, Cecil, and Becky.
Family will have a visitation one hour before the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 16, 2019