Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Cooley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Kenneth Cooley


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond Kenneth Cooley Obituary
Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Crestwood Funeral Home for Raymond Kenneth Cooley, 89, of Gadsden, who passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Anthony Copeland will officiate.
Kenneth was a longtime survivor of Polio; he had a very long list of friends and family that had been instrumental in his life. He loved gardening and his home of 61 years. His love of Gadsden Drug Company, and Rascal his cat of 22 years, made all the hard times worth it all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, D.H. Cooley(Doc) and Frances Campbell Cooley.
Kenneth is survived by his cousins, Sue Peeples, Jane Cooley, Carol Cooley, and many second cousins.
Special thanks to Patsy, Cecil, and Becky.
Family will have a visitation one hour before the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now