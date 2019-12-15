|
|
Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Village Chapel, for Raymond Ray Childress, 79, of Gadsden, who passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Pastors Tommy Marshall and Dusty Ford will officiate. Burial will follow in Williams-Southside Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Childress worked for Flower's Bakery for 30 years until his retirement from transportation supervision. He enjoyed many hobbies such as farming, carpentry, cooking, tropical fish, honey bees and sewing just to name a few. Ray spent many days working on his cattle farm with his wife Polly by his side and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, "Polly" Childress; children, Donnie Ray (Becky) Childress, Charlene (Brian) Smalley, Dale (Shannon) Childress, Wayne (Bethany) Childress; 13 grandchildren; seven siblings, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and nurse, Sonya Clayton.
The family will receive friends Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 15, 2019