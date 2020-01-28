|
|
Raymond (Ray) Earl Simpson peacefully entered the arms of Jesus on January 25, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla, with Pastor Johnny Johnson, Charles Gilchrist and Wes Gilchrist officiating. Cryptside service with military honors will follow at Williams Southside Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service Wednesday at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Ray was a wonderful husband, father and Paw Paw. He loved Jesus, his family and loved spending time with them. He leaves a legacy of loving Jesus, loving others, and always being a witness of Jesus, and he loved Alabama Football.
Ray loved Jesus and had a heart for helping others. He was one of the original elders in the Food Ministry at his church, Gadsden Christian Fellowship, for many years. He also delivered Meals on Wheels for the Senior Citizen Center in Glencoe, AL. His passion was to always do for others, and in later years in his life, he reaped what he sowed. Ray never met a stranger, and he loved to tell others about Jesus.
Ray had a college degree in Business Administration and worked for 33 years for the federal government, with most of those years being at Ft. McClellan. When he retired, he was the Administrative Officer at Headquarters Commandant, Ft. McClellan, AL. After high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force and spent most of his time in the service in Sembach, Germany. He also served in the Army National Guard for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Herman and Ethel Woodard Simpson; brothers, James (Francis) Simpson, Charles Simpson, Billy Simpson; sister, Ruby Jo (Verlon) Bell; and brother-in-law, William (Bill) Maze.
Ray is survived by the love of his life, Rebecca (Becky) Maze Simpson. They celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary on January 20. They were not only husband and wife, but also partners in life, best friends, and Ray contributed the success of their marriage to God being in the center of it.
Ray is also survived by his children, Karen (Steve) Boos of Andover, MN; Sharon (Eddie) Brooks of Rainbow City, AL, Jeffrey (Marcey) Simpson of Glencoe, AL, Jim (Wendy) Simpson, Southside, AL, and Jay Simpson of Ohatchee, AL; grandchildren, Hilary (Nathan Nolin) McMahon, Derek Bishop, Austin (Teri) McMahon, Jacob Simpson, Maverick Simpson, Corie (Tyler) Cunningham and Justin Owens; great-grandchildren, Arianna Nolin, Alissa, Haley and Frankie Bishop, Brenley and Talan Cunningham and Isabelle McMahon; sisters-in-law, Patricia Maze, Bessie Webb and Marilyn (Hoyt) Copeland; special friends, Charles and Kay Gilchrist; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ben Simpson, Dennis Simpson, Scott McCain, Tracy Maze, David Maze and Matt Maze.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Webb Sledge, Vicki Bynum, Holly Troup and Kim Matthews and, gone but not forgotten, Peggy Parrish, for all their love and care throughout the years.
The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Blake Ragsdale and the Southside Police Department, and Tim McKee and the Southside Fire Department, Amedisys Home Health, Brian Haskins, Dane Moore, Chelsey Fadley, Tommy Bellew and Anita Cooper.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 28, 2020