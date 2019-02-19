|
Raymond Thompson, 63, of Ashville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Celebration of life will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Pastor Robert McClung officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. prior to the service.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy; son, Clint (Carrie) Thompson; daughter, Amanda (Brett) McLaren; grandchildren, Maise Thompson "Runt 1", Lane Thomas McLaren "Runt 2", and Caitlin Crosby; siblings, Johnny (Judy) Thompson, Joyce (AD) Soester, Guy (Marie) Thompson, James Thompson, Michael Thompson, Rodney (Shawna) LaFoe, and Charles (Wendy) LaFoe; and multiple nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund in honor of Raymond. Donations can be made by calling 800-638-8299 or at [email protected].
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 19, 2019