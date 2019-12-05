Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Rayno Lee Davis Obituary
Mr. Rayno Lee Davis, 78, of Hokes Bluff, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. Memorial Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Cremation Service by Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
Mr. Davis owned and operated Dalton Direct Carpet Store in Boaz, AL, until his retirement. He stayed active by being a vendor at Poor Man's Trade Day and Attalla Trade Day.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reno and Elsie Davis; son, David Davis; and sister-in-law, Kay Coley.
Survivors include his wife, Tammie Sue Davis; children, George (Jessica) Davis, Amber (Trevor) Davis, Tim Davis, Ricky Davis, Chris Davis and Dustin Davis; numerous grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Lacosta Croft and Michelle Payton; brothers-in-law, Ty Croft and James Croft.
The family extends special thanks to the 7th floor nurses and staff at Gadsden Regional Medical Center; employees of Jack's in Hokes Bluff; and the staff in the Deli at Johnson's in East Gadsden.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 5, 2019
