Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Reba Faye Booker

Reba Faye Booker Obituary
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Reba Faye Booker, 96, of Gadsden, who died Monday. Brother John Dickinson will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Mausoleum. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mrs. Booker was preceded in death by parents, Tom and Ruby Jackson; and husband, Lamar Booker.
She is survived by son, Larry Booker; daughter, Pam (Joe) Wheeler; grandsons, Steven and Robb Booker, Jeremy Wheeler; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Bonnie Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to East Gadsden Baptist Church, 211 N. Sixth St., Gadsden, AL 35903.
Special thanks to Amedisys Home Health and Hospice and special friends Tab and Teresa Carr.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 27, 2019
