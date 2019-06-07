Home

Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Reba Jean Cole Obituary
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Reba Jean Cole, 78, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away Wednesday, June 5. The Rev. Adam Fielder will officiate. Burial will follow at Young's Chapel Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Reba was a member of Fords Valley Baptist Church. She loved God and was a loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Demar "Monkey" Cole; daughter, Robin Jackson; parents, Frank and Dovie Jenkins.
She is survived by her children, Charles (Connie) Murphy, Carlton (Debra) Woods, Kenneth (Winona) Hicks, Diana Campbell and Lisa (Jimbo) Freeman; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Betty Sandlin, Billie Isom and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to Dr. Craig Rich, St. Vincent's Hospital and Fords Valley Church.
The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 7, 2019
