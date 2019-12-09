|
|
Rebecca Brock Schwartz, 79, of Gadsden, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Harold Ray and Ruth Smith Brock. Becky was married to the love of her life, Ronnie Schwartz, for 62 years.
She is survived by Ronnie and their children, David Schwartz, Michael Schwartz (Lunda), Melissa Garris (Jimmy) and Cathy White (Scott). She is also survived by her brother, Danny Brock (Belinda); grandchildren: Rhianna Seabrooke (Matthew), Haley Vinyard (Ethan), Mallory Leeman (Eben), Alexa Schwartz, Sherman Schwartz, Zack Mayo and Reed Schwartz; great-grandchildren: Alaina Seabrooke, Grayson Seabrooke, Warren Vinyard; and nephew, Clay Brock.
She was a lifelong resident of Gadsden and graduated from Emma Sansom High School and studied art at the University of Alabama Gadsden Center. She was passionate about her family, her faith, art, travel and photography.
She volunteered for several years at the Gadsden Museum of Art and had an abundance of friends, especially from her work at Brock Grocery & Ruth's Antiques as well as Noccalula Falls Campground. She was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church.
Active pallbearers are Pat Bradford, Danny Brock, Joe Gamberi, Eben Leeman, Zack Mayo, Harry Parker, Ben Reed, Reed Schwartz and Sherman Schwartz. Honorary pallbearers are the members of the Gadsden Fire Department Station 8.
The family would like to thank Pat Bradford, Randy Burns, Dr. Andy Vann, Dr. Jonathon Fuller, Mary Mincey, Kyra Porter, Missy Williams, Gadsden Fire Department and all of the staff at Alacare, Gadsden Health/Rehab and ProHealth Hospice.
Visitation will be held at noon Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Collier-Butler with the service at 2 p.m. There will be a private graveside service at Forrest Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bellevue Baptist Church, 150 Noccalula Drive, Gadsden, AL 35904 and/or Big Oak Ranch, PO Box 507, Springville, AL 35146.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 9, 2019