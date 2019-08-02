Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca "Becky" Hunter


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca "Becky" Hunter Obituary
Funeral services for Rebecca "Becky" Hunter, 70, of Gadsden, who passed away on July 30, 2019, will be 3 p.m. Saturday, August 3 at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel. Rev. Allen Ragan will officiate. Burial will follow at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery is in charge of the services.
Becky was a 1967 graduate of Emma Sansom High School. She was a member of Kyle Avenue Baptist Church. She was the activity coordinator at McGuffey Health Care for many years. She loved animals and was known as a rescuer of dogs and cats.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Oakes.
She is survived by her husband, Allen Hunter; daughter, Angi Elrod; mother, Carol Oakes; sisters, Joan Wise, Gina Beacraft, Jan (Scott) Colson; brothers, Bryan Oakes, Butch (Carolyn) Oakes; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Steve Hunter, Bryan and Butch Oakes, Stephen Hunter, Jimmy "Lil Jim" Hunter, Jonathan Walker.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jack and Andrew Colson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now