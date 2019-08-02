|
|
Funeral services for Rebecca "Becky" Hunter, 70, of Gadsden, who passed away on July 30, 2019, will be 3 p.m. Saturday, August 3 at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel. Rev. Allen Ragan will officiate. Burial will follow at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery is in charge of the services.
Becky was a 1967 graduate of Emma Sansom High School. She was a member of Kyle Avenue Baptist Church. She was the activity coordinator at McGuffey Health Care for many years. She loved animals and was known as a rescuer of dogs and cats.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Oakes.
She is survived by her husband, Allen Hunter; daughter, Angi Elrod; mother, Carol Oakes; sisters, Joan Wise, Gina Beacraft, Jan (Scott) Colson; brothers, Bryan Oakes, Butch (Carolyn) Oakes; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Steve Hunter, Bryan and Butch Oakes, Stephen Hunter, Jimmy "Lil Jim" Hunter, Jonathan Walker.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jack and Andrew Colson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 2, 2019