Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
Rebecca Lee Weber


1949 - 2019
Rebecca Lee Weber Obituary
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Rebecca Lee Weber, who passed from this life on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at the age of 70. Burial will follow in Rainbow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Born in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 6, 1949, Mrs. Weber resided in Gadsden for many years. She worked at Seraaj Family Homes foster care agency for 20 years, where she was the Office Manager. She was a graduate of the University of South Alabama, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha, with a double major in Economics and Speech. She was a loving mother of three children: Amanda, John, and Chris and a loving wife to her husband of 42 years, Gordon Weber.
Mrs. Weber was preceded in death by her father, Robert Edward Lee; mother, Agnus Smith Lee; and cousin, George Smith "Goober" Lindsey.
She is survived by her husband, Gordon Weber; her children, Chris Weber, Amanda Weber, and John Weber; and grandchildren, John Addison Weber, Judah Weber, Asher Weber, Sahayli Weber, and Anna Kate Means.
Pallbearers will be John Weber, Chris Weber, John Addison Weber, Randy Taylor, Scott Parker, and Craig Means.
Honorary pallbearers will be Newman Voss and Jimmy Jones.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to https://www.gbmfoundation.com/ in memory of Rebecca Lee Weber.
The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thanks to Seraaj Family Homes, Gadsden Regional Medical Center, The Well in Gadsden, and Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 18, 2019
