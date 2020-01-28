|
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Rebecca "Becky" Maples, 92, who passed from this life on January 26, 2020. Burial to follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be grandsons. The family will receive visitors from 9 a.m. until service time. Rev. Wallace Hayes and Rev. Tony Layton officiating, Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Mother owned and operated Becky's Beauty Shop in Walnut Park for years. Our Mother was a special lady. She had a special gift of making everyone around her feel loved. Her joy in life came from the love she shared with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, M.N. Maples; four brothers; three sisters; and son-in-law, David Moore.
She is survived by her sons, Roger (June) Maples and John (Lisa) Maples; daughter, Marsha Moore; her special friend, Joyce Johnson and her family; her sister, Billie Sims; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Encompass Hospice (Brandon and Tami) and all the sitters that we considered as family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 28, 2020