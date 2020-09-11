1/
Rebecca "Becky" Tate
Graveside services for Mrs. Rebecca "Becky" Tate, 74, of Jacksonville, previously of Gadsden, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery, Fort Payne. Rusty Tate will be officiating the service. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Village Chapel Funeral Home. Mrs. Tate met her Lord and Savior in Heaven on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
Mrs. Tate was preceded in death by her parents, Basil Davis and Kathleen Trussell Davis.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 55 years, Paul Tate; children, Scott Tate (Monica) of Delta, Lora Jackson (Jimmy) of Jacksonville, and Malissa Chumley (Dru) of Jacksonville; chosen daughter, Tammie Kubista (Tom) of Centre; eight grandchildren, Courtney Hicks of Weaver, Zac Tate of Jacksonville, Amber Christopher of Jacksonville, Jonathan Chumley of Birmingham, Austin Tate of Jacksonville, Dakota Jones of Delta, Searra Williams of Jacksonville, and Seth Douglas of Jacksonville; 10 great-grandchildren, Hunter Alldredge, Davis and Anna Kate Tate, Rebecca Cami Tate, Abel and Jesse Christopher, Levi, Grant and Greyson Morris, Adleigh Tate; one brother, Vicky Dan Davis (Brenda); two sisters, Charlotte Davis and Cynthia Beshears (Chuck).
Pallbearers will be sons and grandsons.
Mrs. Tate was born in DeKalb County, Alabama. She was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, and Nana. She loved her family and her Lord with her whole heart, and will be missed by many.
Special thanks to Amedisys Home Health and Hospice, especially Brittany.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
SEP
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Glenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
