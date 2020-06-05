Stan / Nancy I cant tell you how sorry I am to hear about Leigh.
Im praying for all the family.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Williams Southside Memorial Park for Rebekah Leigh Croley Gray, 39, of Montgomery, formerly Southside, who passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Dr. Harry Whitt will officiate. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Leigh attended Southside High School and Gadsden State Community College. She was a member of COSA.
Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Helon and Ted Latham, and Sue and Ken Croley.
Survivors include her children, Molly Kate Gray, Emma Leigh Gray; mother and father, Stan and Nancy Croley; brother, Adam Croley; niece, Lexi Croley; special friends, Jolene Farquhar and Keisha; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Jolene Farquhar, Keisha, and Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.collier-butler.com.
Leigh attended Southside High School and Gadsden State Community College. She was a member of COSA.
Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Helon and Ted Latham, and Sue and Ken Croley.
Survivors include her children, Molly Kate Gray, Emma Leigh Gray; mother and father, Stan and Nancy Croley; brother, Adam Croley; niece, Lexi Croley; special friends, Jolene Farquhar and Keisha; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Jolene Farquhar, Keisha, and Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.collier-butler.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 5, 2020.