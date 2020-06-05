Rebekah Leigh (Croley) Gray
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rebekah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Williams Southside Memorial Park for Rebekah Leigh Croley Gray, 39, of Montgomery, formerly Southside, who passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Dr. Harry Whitt will officiate. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Leigh attended Southside High School and Gadsden State Community College. She was a member of COSA.
Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Helon and Ted Latham, and Sue and Ken Croley.
Survivors include her children, Molly Kate Gray, Emma Leigh Gray; mother and father, Stan and Nancy Croley; brother, Adam Croley; niece, Lexi Croley; special friends, Jolene Farquhar and Keisha; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Jolene Farquhar, Keisha, and Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.collier-butler.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Williams Southside Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 4, 2020
Stan / Nancy I cant tell you how sorry I am to hear about Leigh.
Im praying for all the family.
Keith Raines
Friend
June 4, 2020
Mrs. Croley
Im so sorry for your loss. Praying God's comfort and peace to you and your family .
Diane Casey
Friend
June 4, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Lori Talton Clough
Teacher
June 4, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you !
Aimee Collier
Teacher
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved