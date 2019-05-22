Home

Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont
6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. PO Box 574
Piedmont, AL 36272
256-447-7113
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont
6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. PO Box 574
Piedmont, AL 36272
Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont
6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. PO Box 574
Piedmont, AL 36272
Regina Willis Obituary
Services for Regina Willis, 60, of Gadsden will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Justice officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.
Mrs. Willis passed away Monday, May 20, 2019.
Mrs. Willis was a native of Piedmont and a resident of Gadsden. She was a four-year cancer survivor and enjoyed life. She loved her grandchildren with all her heart.
Survivors include one daughter, Jessica Yates of Fort Payne; one son, Jason Willis of Dawson; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Gloria Justice and Tammy Holbrooks both of Gadsden; one brother, Ricky Roberts (Sheila) of Anniston and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Roberts, Steven Pruitt, Tristan Pruitt, Michael Henderson and Bradley Brown.
Regina was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Helen Willis.
The family will receive friends from noon until time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 22, 2019
