Reginald "Jay" Wesson, 55, of Pelham, AL, passed away Wednesday morning, February 5, 2020. He was born in Talladega, AL, on March 2, 1964.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Ridout's Southern Heritage Funeral Home in Pelham, AL, immediately followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Ricky Granger will officiate.
Jay, known to friends as "Possum," graduated from Talladega Academy and attended Gadsden State on a baseball scholarship. He enjoyed a career in sales management with Dyson Conveyor Maintenance.
Jay was married to the former Monica Laura Stewart on June 4, 1999. He was a loving and faithful husband to Monica, and adored his children, Lacey, Tom and Meaghan.
Jay loved the lake and spending time boating with his friends. That was truly his happy place.
Jay was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanelle Gargus; his father, Bill Wesson; his beloved grandfather, J.W. Lacey; and his brother, Ronald Wesson.
In addition to his wife, Monica, Jay is survived by his two daughters, Lacey Jae Wesson and Meaghan Brown (Alex); son, Tom Williams (Kailey); and nephews and niece, Cory Wesson (Maria), Cody Wesson (Mary Louise) and Amber Wesson Harper (Chad).
Our family wants to express heartfelt thanks for all of the support from our precious friends who have covered us in prayers and love. Your thoughtfulness has been amazing and so appreciated.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Vincent's Bruno Cancer Center in Birmingham, AL.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 8, 2020