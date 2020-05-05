Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Resources
More Obituaries for Rena Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rena Grant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rena Grant Obituary
There will be a visitation held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Rena Grant, 76, of Gadsden, who passed from this life on May 3, 2020.
Preceding Mrs. Grant in death were her parents, Flora and James McWaters; two brothers, Buster and Mac; and three sisters, Evelyn, Jewel and Lois.
She is survived by her husband, H.C. "George" Grant; her daughter, Bonnie Fuller; her sister, Nell Scott; six grandchildren, John Wayne and Jackie Fuller, Katherine L. and Steven Murphree, Kimberly A. and Jonathon Murphree, Lindsey Works, Jonathon E. Fuller, and Cody Fuller; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Rena loved all her family, loved spending time with sisters, was the life of the party, and lived every day to the fullest!
Arrangements under the direction of Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -