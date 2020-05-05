|
|
There will be a visitation held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Rena Grant, 76, of Gadsden, who passed from this life on May 3, 2020.
Preceding Mrs. Grant in death were her parents, Flora and James McWaters; two brothers, Buster and Mac; and three sisters, Evelyn, Jewel and Lois.
She is survived by her husband, H.C. "George" Grant; her daughter, Bonnie Fuller; her sister, Nell Scott; six grandchildren, John Wayne and Jackie Fuller, Katherine L. and Steven Murphree, Kimberly A. and Jonathon Murphree, Lindsey Works, Jonathon E. Fuller, and Cody Fuller; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Rena loved all her family, loved spending time with sisters, was the life of the party, and lived every day to the fullest!
Arrangements under the direction of Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 5, 2020