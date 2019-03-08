|
|
Celebration of life service for Mrs. Rena M. Smith, age 73, of Gadsden, AL, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at New Canaan Baptist Church. The Rev. Edward Jones, Pastor, with Pastor Claudine Crumpler officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memories four children: one daughter, Joyce Davis (Richard Johnson) of Huntsville; three sons, Jesse Wilson Jr. of Birmingham, Anthony Wilson (Tammy) of Gadsden, Jeffery Wilson (Katrina) of Gadsden; one brother, Paul Steven (Anita) of Gadsden; one uncle, Houston Byers (Dorothy); one sister-in-law, Mrs. Dorothy Busbee (Robinson) of Anniston; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5-6 tonight at the funeral home. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service.
Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 8, 2019