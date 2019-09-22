|
René Pinson, 63, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, after a lengthy battle with her health.
René is survived by and leaves to cherish her precious memory, her loving and very devoted husband of 33 years, David Pinson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Nina Onsager; and sister, Mary Frances Foster.
She is also survived by her sister, Jo Ann Newell; her children, Misty (Matthew) Ocean and Richard Wesley Pinson Jr.; her grandchildren, Tanner (Tiara) Haynie, Tristan Brooks, Nicole Ocean and Jacob Ocean; a precious new great-grandson, Ezra Haynie; along with her brothers- and sisters-in-law, Bill Pinson, Polly Pinson and Pam Pinson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
René found much joy and pride in being "Nana." Her grandchildren will carry her love and memories of such a giving and selfless and very loved lady.
During her last days with us, she shared her wishes of having an intimate memorial with her immediate family. Her family appreciates all the prayers and support that's been given during this difficult time and comforted by her suffering being over and trusting in our Heavenly Father's promise - no more pain, tears, sadness, and leaning on John 11:25.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019