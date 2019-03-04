|
Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Collier Butler Chapel for Renelda Smith Loring, age 84, of Gadsden, who passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. The Rev. Bill Harbison will officiate. Burial will be at Walkers Chapel Cemetery in DeKalb County. Collier Butler will direct services.
Mrs. Loring is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Carl "Ed" Loring.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 4, 2019