Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Rev. James Earl Pruitt, 86, of Glencoe, who passed away at home surrounded by family and friends. Rev. Sam Legon and Rev. Darrin Post will officiate. Burial will follow at Hebron Cemetery, Peeks Hill. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Rev. Pruitt was assistant pastor at Hebron Baptist Church. He served in the US Army and was an avid coon hunter.
He was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Josh and Brittany.
He is survived by his loving wife Shirley of 62 years; children, Barry (Pam) and Lisa (Mark); five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Jennifer and Bobbie.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 7, 2019