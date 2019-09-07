Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rev. James Pruitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. James Earl Pruitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. James Earl Pruitt Obituary
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Rev. James Earl Pruitt, 86, of Glencoe, who passed away at home surrounded by family and friends. Rev. Sam Legon and Rev. Darrin Post will officiate. Burial will follow at Hebron Cemetery, Peeks Hill. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Rev. Pruitt was assistant pastor at Hebron Baptist Church. He served in the US Army and was an avid coon hunter.
He was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Josh and Brittany.
He is survived by his loving wife Shirley of 62 years; children, Barry (Pam) and Lisa (Mark); five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Jennifer and Bobbie.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rev. James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now