Funeral service for Rev. Perry Dan Puckett, 61, of Hokes Bluff, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel, with Reverend Anthony Copeland and Reverend James Wallace officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Cemetery. The family will receive family and friends from noon until time of service Friday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Rev. Puckett passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Winford and Edith Puckett.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Charlotte Puckett; son, Joshua Puckett; daughter, April Puckett-Lloyd (Caleb); and grandchild, Josephine Lloyd; brother, Bobby Puckett; sister, Sheila (Wayne) Conley; nieces and nephews, David Wallace Jr., Heather Wallace, John Conley, Joe Conley, Derick Puckett (Jessica), Alesia Gilmer (Rickey), and Connie Condray (Brad).
Rev. Puckett was the pastor of Mt. Lookout FCM Church from 2009-2011; he also was an Evangelist of Rose of Sharon Ministry. He was a Machine & Tool Instructor at AIDT in Montgomery, AL. He loved the Lord and his family, friends, and enemies.
Pallbearers will be Chris Roberts, David Wallace Jr., John Conley, Joe Conley, Derick Puckett and Phillip Rogers.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 19, 2020