Mr. Rex Chapman, Attalla, AL, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020. Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. today at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel with Brooks Boyd, Minister, officiating. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
Rex was married on December 22, 1951, to Doris Chapman. He had one son, Terry Chapman, who preceded him in death. He was a devoted husband and father, had retired from Republic Steel and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was a member of Fairview Road Church of Christ and had served as an elder while at Sansom Avenue Church of Christ.
Rex is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Doris Chapman.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Fredrick Hobert; caregivers, Rebecca, Kasie, Misty and Brandi; special friends, Karen and Betty and Tony Clay, Minister, for your visits and prayers.
Visitation will be today from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 13, 2020