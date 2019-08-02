|
|
Funeral service for Rhonda Kiser Ledbetter, 61, of Piedmont, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Piedmont with the Rev. Michael Ingram, the Rev. David Cox and the Rev. Roger Kiser officiating. The body will lie in state at the church for one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Young's Chapel Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, August 3 at Thompson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Ledbetter passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She is survived by two sisters, Renee Schivera (John) of Madison and Revonda Pruitt (Tim) of Piedmont; nieces and nephews, Landon Pruitt, Logan Pruitt, Lauren Pruitt, Allison Schivera and Austin Schivera; stepdaughter, Kendra Cobb of Piedmont; stepson, Cody Ledbetter (Sandra) of Piedmont; step-grandchildren, Lauren Cobb, Kaitlyn Cobb, Corrie Ledbetter, Chelsea Ledbetter and J.D. Ledbetter; fur baby, Tammy LaShelle; and special friends, Karen Owens Osborne, Bobbette Rokus and Nancy Cardwell.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Pike, Landon Pruitt, Mark Osborne, Kim Rich, Logan Pruitt and Austin Schivera. Honorary Pallbearers will be William Rich, Harold Anderson and members of the First Baptist Church of Piedmont Sunshine Club.
Mrs. Ledbetter was a longtime resident of Etowah County and was a member of Wellspring Church of God. She was a graduate of Hokes Bluff High School and received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Jacksonville State University. She held an Education Specialist Degree in Music Education and taught Chorus and Drama for 31 years at Chattooga County High School.
Rhonda was a beautiful and talented performer with the Theatre of Gadsden, working as a music director or theatre actress. Most recent performances were White Plains, Blue Mountain, Black Widow and "Minnie Pearl" in Ring of Fire, and she recently directed and performed in the gospel music revue Looking For A City.
Rhonda was the director of the Senior Adult Choir at First Baptist Church of Piedmont and the Sunshine Club.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Piedmont Education Trust, Rhonda Kiser Ledbetter Memorial Fund, Superintendent of Education, Piedmont City Schools, P.O. Box 819, Piedmont, AL 36272.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 2, 2019