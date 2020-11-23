Rhonda Maeger Peppers

Gadsden - Rhonda Maeger Peppers 62, of Gadsden passed away Tuesday, November 17th peacefully at home.

Rhonda was born on May 24, 1958 in Gadsden, AL. She graduated from Gadsden High School c/o "77, where she was a mascot, cheerleader, & played softball. She loved working in her yard. She received the Gadsden Beautification award several times. She worked for the USPS for 38 years. She was the most strong willed, independent, loving, hardworking, & tell you how it is woman there was. Everyone always had fun & was laughing when she was around. Rhonda never met a stranger. She was loved by many & she loved many. Her stories, loud mouth, & beautiful smile will be missed by many.

Preceded in Death By, spouse, her 1 true love of 35 years, Wayne Peppers; Father, Tom Maeger; Sister, Kathy Stuckey; Brother, Tommy Maeger; Grandchild, Carson Warren; Mother & Father in Law, John & Christine Burton; Janice; Michael; Pat(Jerry)

Survived by her, Daughters, April (Michael) Bullock; Randi Warren Grandchildren, Chandler; Alex; Dawson; Connor, Katie; & Jace Great-Granddaughter, Scarlett Rose

Mother, Gaye Maeger Sister, Sheree Bossoff

Brother & Sister in Law's, Dennis(Monica); Jimmy(Laura);Larry(Tina); Cindy(Jimmy);Terri; Carol; Lisa; A host of nieces & nephews

Her big baby Timberland

Special Thanks to her best friend Betty Stephens Cremation Services of East Alabama.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



