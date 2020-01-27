Home

Rhonda McCright White Obituary
Rhonda McCright White, 56, of Gadsden, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at her home.
Her funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Pineview FCM Church, where she will lie in state from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. tonight at the funeral home. Rev. Gary Standfield will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Nephews and Friends.
Rhonda is survived by her husband, Terry White; sister, Tambra Toney (Charles); brother, Michael McCright (April); mother-in-law, Shirley White (Ken); host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Lorene McCright; sister, Cynthia McCright; nephew, Jeffery Greeson; father-in-law, James White.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 27, 2020
