Rhonda Morgan Atkins, 69, Southside, AL, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Rhonda was born on August 27, 1950, in Gadsden to Earl Braxton Morgan and Genevie Morgan Cook.
Rhonda is now reunited with her husband of 45 years, Gerald "Mike" Atkins; father, Earl Morgan; mother, Genevie Cook; father-in-law, J.C. "Buck" Atkins; and niece, Kristie Michelle Nunnally.
Rhonda's strength and love will now live on in "her girls," daughters, Brandi (Scott) Benefield and Amy A. Stephens; special granddaughter, Courtney (Eddie) Elsea; and niece, Paige (Shane) Brown.
Rhonda is also survived by her grandchildren, Christopher Wimpee and Lucas Benefield; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jordan and Coraline Elsea; mother-in-law, Mildred "Ruth" Atkins; brother, Brent Patrick (Suzi) Morgan; chosen sister, Mary Atkins; sister-in-law, Sondra (Larry) Nunnally; brothers-in-law, Gary (Peggy) Atkins and Jack (Glenda) Atkins; nieces and nephews, Matthew (Rachel) Morgan, Jonathan (Brittany) Morgan, James (Lori) Atkins, Kevin (Marianne) Nunnally, Christian (Angelica) Scotz, Jarron Atkins; caring friend, Greg Reeves; several great-nieces and nephews, cousins and many other cherished loved ones.
Rhonda grew up in Gadsden and graduated from Emma Sansom High School in 1968. She received her Associate's Degree from Gadsden State Community College in 1970. She was a member of White Springs Baptist Church in Rainbow City. Rhonda worked at McRae's Department Store, where she made many lifelong friends.
Rhonda was a devoted mother who would do anything for "her girls." She was a talented artist and spent many Saturdays and Wednesday evenings perfecting her love of painting.
Rhonda spent several wonderful years on the Gulf Coast soaking up the sun and salty air. The last few years were spent near "her girls" enjoying quality time with one another, sharing many laughs, making long lasting memories and reconnecting with the Lint Heads from her high school years. Her contagious laughter and beautiful smile will always be remembered by those she left too soon.
A family and friends Celebration of Life for Rhonda will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at The Lake Room at Little Bridge Marina, 70 Whorton Bend Road, Rainbow City.
The family requests for anyone wanting to make a charitable donation in memory of Rhonda, that it be made to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation: BAF, 269 Hanover St., Hanover, MA 02339. www.bafound.org
"Love is stronger than death even though it can't stop death from happening, but no matter how hard death tries, it can't separate people from love. It can't take away our memories, either. In the end, life is stronger than death." –Unknown
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 11, 2019