Richard Alan White, 57, of Boaz, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
His funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Whitesboro Cemetery. Brother Jimmy Tolleson and Brother Alan Hallmark will officiate the service. Visitation will be 2:30-4 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Meldrid B. White; brothers, James (Phyllis) Barton and Wendell Barton; sisters, Linda (Jimmy) Tolleson, Glenda Kay (John) Nelson and Brenda White Greene, a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Whitesboro Cemetery Fund.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 7, 2019