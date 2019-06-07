Home

Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
(256) 593-4994
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
Richard Alan White


Richard Alan White Obituary
Richard Alan White, 57, of Boaz, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
His funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Whitesboro Cemetery. Brother Jimmy Tolleson and Brother Alan Hallmark will officiate the service. Visitation will be 2:30-4 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Meldrid B. White; brothers, James (Phyllis) Barton and Wendell Barton; sisters, Linda (Jimmy) Tolleson, Glenda Kay (John) Nelson and Brenda White Greene, a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Whitesboro Cemetery Fund.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 7, 2019
