Mr. Richard Clark Lewis Jr., 89, of Attalla, peacefully passed from this life to join his Lord in Heaven on September 3, 2019.
Funeral service to honor his life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 6 at First Baptist Church of Attalla. The family will receive friends for visitation from 9 to 11 Friday morning at the church.
Rev. Earl Mitchell will officiate the services. Graveside service and interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Morgan Funeral Chapel and Crematory directing.
Mr. Lewis was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Attalla, where he frequently assisted as a greeter and worked with the food committee. A graduate of Jacksonville State University, he was a member of the Gamecock Club, Lions Club International and the ROTC program. Mr. Lewis retired from the United States Army as a 1st Lieutenant, served a tour of duty in Korea and continued his service in the National Guard Reserves. Clark enjoyed fishing, gardening, following Alabama and JSU athletic events, and building birdhouses. He exhibited his Christian faith through his service to others, and he will be dearly missed by the many who knew and loved him.
Mr. Lewis leaves behind his beautiful wife of 65 years, Frieda Malwitz Lewis; children, Rick Lewis, Stacey Lewis Manolio (Jim) and Christy Lewis Moore (Doug); five grandchildren, Kristen & Kaitlin Manolio, Matthew & Daniel Moore and Nicole Moore Clement (Dustin); great-grandchildren, Reagan & Riley Clement.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Attalla, 607 Fifth St. NW, Attalla, AL 35954.
The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Doug Moore, Jim Manolio, Matthew Moore, Daniel Moore, Michael Bailey, Tommie Cox, Vernon Bradley and Lynn McCary.
Honorary pallbearers will be Excell Hester and longtime breakfast buddies from Jack's.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to their church family at First Baptist Church of Attalla. Many thanks are also extended to the SICU staff of Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 5, 2019