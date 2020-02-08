Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk
1009 Highway 77
Southside, AL 35907
(256) 442-8125
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Southside United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Coker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Butch" Coker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Butch" Coker Obituary
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Southside United Methodist Church for Mr. Richard "Butch" Coker, 72, of Southside, who died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Cremation will be performed by Williams Southside Funeral Home.
Mr. Butch was a lifelong resident of Southside and a member of the 1968 graduating class of Southside High School. He had a special interest in Civil War history, woodworking and Trade Day.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Cammie Coker; siblings, Glenn Benefield, Jackie (Sue) Coker, Elizabeth Hester, Wallace Coker, JoAnn (Allen) Gray, J.W. Coker, Audrey Coker, Marguerite Coker; and special friends, Donna Green and Sherry Dutton.
He is survived by former wife, Nancy Bennett; stepdaughter, Trish Sherbert; granddaughters, Carla Honea, Kathy Burrows; siblings, Georgia Oates, Bobby (Patsy) Coker, Mary (Bill) Noah, Pauline (Ken) Lee, Kenneth (Judy) Coker, Larry (Peggy) Coker, Sharon Coker; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends at Jack's and McDonald's in Southside; and his fur babies.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Butch's honor to Southside United Methodist Church or your favorite animal rescue organization.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -