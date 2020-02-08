|
|
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Southside United Methodist Church for Mr. Richard "Butch" Coker, 72, of Southside, who died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Cremation will be performed by Williams Southside Funeral Home.
Mr. Butch was a lifelong resident of Southside and a member of the 1968 graduating class of Southside High School. He had a special interest in Civil War history, woodworking and Trade Day.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Cammie Coker; siblings, Glenn Benefield, Jackie (Sue) Coker, Elizabeth Hester, Wallace Coker, JoAnn (Allen) Gray, J.W. Coker, Audrey Coker, Marguerite Coker; and special friends, Donna Green and Sherry Dutton.
He is survived by former wife, Nancy Bennett; stepdaughter, Trish Sherbert; granddaughters, Carla Honea, Kathy Burrows; siblings, Georgia Oates, Bobby (Patsy) Coker, Mary (Bill) Noah, Pauline (Ken) Lee, Kenneth (Judy) Coker, Larry (Peggy) Coker, Sharon Coker; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends at Jack's and McDonald's in Southside; and his fur babies.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Butch's honor to Southside United Methodist Church or your favorite animal rescue organization.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 8, 2020