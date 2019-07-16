Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Colon Fordham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Colon Fordham


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Colon Fordham Obituary
Richard Colon Fordham of Glencoe, Alabama, passed away on July 14, 2019. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery announcing.
Richard was a graduate of Glencoe High School. He retired from Goodyear. He loved to play golf and travel in his RV.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Amy Brown Fordham; son, Kevin Fordham; and brother, Talmadge Fordham.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Benford Burns Fordham; daughters, Crysta (Daryl) Robertson, Kellie (Jason) Ledbetter and Traci (Eric) Brooks; stepsons, Scott (Issie) Burns and Todd (Leigh) Burns; sisters, Mary Katherine Fordham and Marilyn Hill; brother, Carey Gene (Pam) Fordham; and 10 grandchildren.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now