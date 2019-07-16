|
Richard Colon Fordham of Glencoe, Alabama, passed away on July 14, 2019. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery announcing.
Richard was a graduate of Glencoe High School. He retired from Goodyear. He loved to play golf and travel in his RV.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Amy Brown Fordham; son, Kevin Fordham; and brother, Talmadge Fordham.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Benford Burns Fordham; daughters, Crysta (Daryl) Robertson, Kellie (Jason) Ledbetter and Traci (Eric) Brooks; stepsons, Scott (Issie) Burns and Todd (Leigh) Burns; sisters, Mary Katherine Fordham and Marilyn Hill; brother, Carey Gene (Pam) Fordham; and 10 grandchildren.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 16, 2019