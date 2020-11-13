Richard Daniel

Tuscaloosa - Mr. Richard V. Daniel, age 72, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama passed away on Saturday, November 07, 2020.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday evening, November 14, 2020 at 7:00pm at Collier-Butler Chapel. Rev. L. Dale Butler will officiate.

A private burial will be held at Williams-Southside Memorial Park.

Collier-Butler Funeral Home and Cremation Services in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Rick Daniel was born in Jefferson County, Alabama, he graduated from Hueytown High School on May 30, 1966. He joined the Air National Guard and started his career with Hanna Steel in Fairfield, Alabama in 1968. He pursued his education at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. He retired after 50 years of dedicated employment, he valued his job and was a mentor to many.

Mr. Rick Daniel loved all sports but his favorites were golf, and Alabama football.

He loved spending time with his family and friends, he adored his grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Norman Riley and Margaret Ruth Daniel; brother, Lawrence Norman Daniel.

Mr. Rick Daniel is survived by his daughters, Kimberly (Johnny) Calhoun, and Denise (Darin) Clayton; grandchildren, Ricky Ray (Kaleigh) Clayton, Brittany (Joey) Scott, Madison (Dantley Coker) Clayton, and Sara (Michael) Ezzell; great grandchildren, Eleanor Scott, Raydon Ezzell, Briar Coker, and Banks Clayton;

Pallbearers will be Taurus Kelley, Steve Lee, David Forsythe, Johnny Calhoun, Darin Clayton, and Ricky Ray Clayton.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Rodger Edge, Kent Agler, David Farmer, Joey Scott, Michael Ezzell,

and Dantley Coker.

The family wishes to express sincere thanks to Hanna Steel Corporation, all family and friends who have been a constant support to him during his lifetime, especially those during the last days of his life.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home this evening, Saturday, November 14, 2020 between the hours of 5:30pm until 7:00pm at the funeral home.



