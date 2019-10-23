|
Richard Marlin, 90, died peacefully, with family by his side, on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Richard was born August 18, 1929, in Richmond, CA. Shortly after high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He began his service on diesel submarines. One day, while giving a tour of the sub to a group from the nearby Women's Army Corps, he ran into a former classmate, Ruth Hefner, who became his soulmate. They married three months later, on September 1, 1951. Richard cherished his wife more than anything else. She stood by his side as he went to Nuclear Power School, Officer Candidate School and began working as an Operation Plans Manager on nuclear subs. They began their family as he rose through the ranks to Lieutenant Commander. He served, bravely, through the Korean War, Vietnam War and had many surveillance missions throughout the Cold War. After retiring from the Navy, he and his wife moved their family to Jacksonville, AL, where he enjoyed living the farm life. Later in life, Richard and Ruth joined the Salvation Army Church in Gadsden, where they became soldiers.
Richard was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Ruth; his parents, Earl and Edna Marlin; and grandson, Joshua Medders.
He leaves behind his brothers, Bob Marlin (Joyce) and Ray Marlin (Judy); his children, Kevin Marlin (Heidi), Jennifer Johnston (Steven "Beaver") and Kim Taylor (Jim); his grandchildren, Christina Townley (Ryan), Danielle, Cassie and Annie Johnston, Hagan and Austin Marlin; sister-in-law, Lois Mundy. He also will be missed by his three great-grandsons and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Richard will be honored with a military service at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, 553 AL-165, Fort Mitchell, AL 36856. Capt. Dennis Hayes will officiate. The service will be at 10:30 CST Monday, October 28, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to The Salvation Army in Gadsden, AL, or Wreaths Across America at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 23, 2019