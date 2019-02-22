|
|
Richard "Rick" Habyan passed away suddenly on Feb. 15, 2019, age 48.
He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Kellie; his parents, Richard and Mary Margaret Habyan; sisters-in-law, Misty and Debbie; brother-in-law, Nick; beloved nephews, Baylor, Bennett, Blake, Brock, Matt, Zach and Matthew; and niece, Jaime. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael; and his "only child," Cricket.
A proud member of Downtown Gadsden, Inc. and the Chamber of Commerce, Rick was the brainchild behind Toy Exchange, where he used his vast knowledge of vintage toys, comic books and all things "Star Wars" to create a unique and nationally known store. Rick was the driving force behind the annual Gadsden Zombie Parade and was a co-founder of NuCon. He was also a member of the 404th Legion Alabama Squad. A writer/poet, geek and real-life "Superhero," Rick touched many lives with his non-judgmental, kind, loving and generous spirit. To all those friends, family and fans, we (as well as he) will always be grateful.
A memorial service will be held at Collier-Butler Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 23. Visitation hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Service to follow. Feel free to wear your favorite geeky attire. If you have any stories or special memories about Rick that you would like to share, please write them down and bring for Kellie to read and cherish forever.
In lieu of flowers, please "Shop Small" at many of the great stores in downtown Gadsden. And "May the Force Be with You"...always.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 22, 2019